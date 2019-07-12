NFL's Malik McDowell Suspended 2 Games ... After Fighting Cop

Play video content Breaking News

The NFL has suspended Malik McDowell for 2 games in the wake of TMZ Sports posting footage showing the defensive lineman fighting a cop at a Michigan gas station.

The 23-year-old is currently a free agent but had a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason. If he signs with a team for the 2019 season or beyond, he'll miss his first 2 games.

As we previously reported, the 6'6", 300-pound lineman was arrested back in February after he got violent with a police officer during a routine traffic stop.

In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see McDowell get physical with the cop ... even after the officer deploys his taser on the NFL player.

Eventually, backup arrived ... and multiple officers were able to subdue McDowell. He's now facing multiple criminal charges including assault and battery.

McDowell is also facing criminal charges for his alleged role in the theft of pickup truck -- though it's unclear if that situation was a factor in the NFL's punishment.

McDowell was a 2nd-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft -- but he was released in 2018 ... and hasn't signed anywhere else.