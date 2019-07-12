T.I.'s Lil Trap House Pop-up Hits L.A.

T.I. has officially taken his Trap Museum from Atlanta to Los Angeles -- with a pop-up that will honor artists like Cardi B, Migos, Rick Ross and Nipsey Hussle -- and we've got your first look inside.

The Lil Trap House pop-up is an ode to Trap culture and kicks off this weekend with a special event hosted by Karen Civil on Friday night.

Inside, the exhibit will honor some of the music's biggest artists ... with pieces to honor T.I., YG, Pusha-T, Nipsey Hussle, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Future, Rick Ross, Migos, 21 Savage, Cardi B and plenty more.

Given the success of T.I.'s Trap Museum in Atlanta -- which takes in about 6,000 guests each weekend -- this one is surely to be another home run.