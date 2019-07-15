Joe Johnson Hates Seeing Carmelo Anthony Without NBA Team

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Ex-NBA star Joe Johnson says it's totally BS Carmelo Anthony is without an NBA home ... telling TMZ Sports there's a ton of teams that need his talents right now.

The 10-time All-Star has been without a team since February ... and recently, Chauncey Billups said it's because Melo doesn't want to be a second option and "scoring 30 meant too much" to him.

We asked Johnson if he thought it was time for Melo to join him in the Big3 ... and he wasn't having any of that noise, 'cause he firmly believes Anthony still belongs in the Association.

"I think Melo still has a lot left," Johnson said ... "A bona fide scorer. So, I know for a fact there's a lot of teams that he can help. I hate to see him not playing especially in the NBA at this point."

JJ ain't alone -- NBAer Allonzo Trier kick-started a "Free Melo" social media campaign to bring awareness to the disrespect Anthony's been getting ... and there's a lot of fans down for the cause.

