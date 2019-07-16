Amar'e Stoudemire Says NBA Workout 'Went Good,' 15 Teams Showed Up!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Amar'e Stoudemire's interest in an NBA comeback is definitely mutual ... 'cause the All-Star says his workout in Vegas went well, with about half the league showin' up to check him out!!

Oh yeah .. and he's got an update on that epic interaction with a heckler in his Instagram DMs.

But, back to the workout ... STAT and Monta Ellis worked out for multiple teams -- including the Lakers, Warriors and Knicks -- last week ... and he says it couldn't have gone better!!

"It went good, man." Amar'e tells us. "We had a good workout, about 15 teams showed up. It was very nice."

The 36-year-old hasn't been in the Association since the 2016 season ... and has a career average of about 19 points and 8 rebounds a game. In the meantime, he's suited up to play overseas and in the Big3.

"It's a lot of teams out there -- teams with young players, teams with veteran players that wanna make the playoff push ... we'll see what happens."