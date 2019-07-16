NBA's Josh Jackson Cops Plea Deal In Resisting Arrest Case
NBA's Josh Jackson Cops Plea Deal In Resisting Arrest Case
7/16/2019 1:53 PM PT
New Memphis Grizzlies stud Josh Jackson just caught a break in his resisting arrest case ... TMZ Sports has learned he just copped a plea deal and will likely have his case dropped.
Jackson was arrested at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, Florida back in May after cops say he entered a VIP area without proper credentialing.
Cops say when he refused to leave ... they cuffed the 6-foot-8, 200-pound NBA player and put him on a golf cart.
But, police say Jackson got up and walked away ... and when cops told him to stop, he started running.
The 22-year-old was eventually caught and subdued ... and he was later hit with two charges -- felony escape and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
But, Jackson was able to get the felony charge dropped a couple weeks ago ... and now, we've learned he's cut a deal to get the misdemeanor charge dropped too.
The Miami State Attorney's Office tells us Jackson has agreed to complete some kind of pre-trial diversion program in exchange for having the charge dropped.
The diversion program usually consists of either community service or some kind of life-improvement courses (like alcohol education or something like that) to help offenders grow from their legal mistakes without having a conviction on their record.
Josh was the 4th overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Phoenix Suns. He earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in his first season in the desert.
Jackson was just traded to Memphis this offseason.
3 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.