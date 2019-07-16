Tom Brady and Gisele's Hot Bikini Make Out Session

Tom Brady's back under center ... in a smoldering beach make out session with his supermodel wife, Gisele!

TB12 loaded up the family and flew to Costa Rica for their annual offseason beach vacation -- where the couple proved they've still got that fire 10 years after they tied the knot!

38-year-old Gisele showed off her legendary physique in a pretty tiny bikini -- while 41-year-old Tom didn't look too bad either!

In fact, Brady looks like he's made some gains in the gym since those infamous dad-bod pics from last summer.

Maybe avocado ice cream is worth looking into after all!?

Of course, Tom is on a ticking clock when it comes to his vacation ... the New England Patriots report to training camp on July 25 -- only 9 days away.