Tom Brady and Gisele's Hot Bikini Make Out Session

Tom Brady & Gisele Booty Bikini Make Out Session ... Goat on Goat Action!
7/16/2019 2:58 PM PT
Tom Brady's back under center ... in a smoldering beach make out session with his supermodel wife, Gisele!
TB12 loaded up the family and flew to Costa Rica for their annual offseason beach vacation -- where the couple proved they've still got that fire 10 years after they tied the knot!
38-year-old Gisele showed off her legendary physique in a pretty tiny bikini -- while 41-year-old Tom didn't look too bad either!
In fact, Brady looks like he's made some gains in the gym since those infamous dad-bod pics from last summer.
Maybe avocado ice cream is worth looking into after all!?
Of course, Tom is on a ticking clock when it comes to his vacation ... the New England Patriots report to training camp on July 25 -- only 9 days away.
The Patriots regular season opener kicks off on Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Brady will be entering his 20th season in the league and gunning to play in his 10th Super Bowl!
