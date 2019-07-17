'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary Says Don't Bury Big Baller Brand Yet!

... At Least Not Yet!

Don't write off LaVar Ball just yet ... "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary tells TMZ Sports even though things look bleak for the Big Baller Brand, he thinks BBB is simply too big to die.

FYI, LaVar has been the laughing stock of social media this week after pics circulated showing a clearance sale on his once-pricey merchandise at a local volleyball game in L.A.

Big Baller Brand went from selling $50 t shirts to selling them for $5 at local volleyball tournaments 😂 pic.twitter.com/PBdyH1BSFW — LA Sports Radio (@LASportsRadio) July 14, 2019 @LASportsRadio

Plus, his BBB website has been "under construction" for months with no real time table to get back up and running. And, after Lonzo Ball covered up his BBB tattoo, it seemed the run was over.

But, Mr. Wonderful tells TMZ Sports ... the seemingly bad publicity ain't bad at all -- it's GOOD!

"Any time you can your brand into the consciousness of the consumer, it's good," Kev tells us.

O'Leary says a clearance sale isn't necessarily a death sentence for a brand -- it's standard operating procedure in the fashion world because styles change and you have to dump old merch.

Kevin says the Big Baller Brand has already established itself as a part of culture -- "it's gonna stay around" -- and he's advising LaVar to get back in the market ASAP.

As we previously reported, LaVar recently made new hires with plans of expanding the BBB brand ... and as of May, he was putting together a new business plan.