Singer MacKenzie Ziegler Scores Big Payday With Sony Music

MacKenzie Ziegler is cashing in on some new songs, because we've learned the 15-year-old singer is raking in $175,000 for an advance on her music.

TMZ has obtained her minors contract that was filed in L.A. Superior Court. It says she inked a deal with Sony Music Entertainment. According to the deal, the advance is for a minimum of 12 new tracks.

According to the contract, Sony Music Entertainment agrees to pay MacKenzie the $175k advance, and she's guaranteed at least $9k for the first year, $12k for the second and $15k for the third contract year.

As for royalties, this is where MacKenzie can cash in even more, getting 20 percent in all music formats.

According to the deal, MacKenzie is also getting a $300,000 studio budget ... and another $20k toward an attorney.

It's another big payday for Maddie Ziegler's little sister ... MacKenzie pocketed $130k just last year after finishing as a runner-up on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors."