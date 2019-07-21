Donald Trump Shows Up at MAGA Wedding

Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a wedding that had a theme -- Make America Great Again.

The wedding went down Saturday night at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

There was no doubt about it ... there were chants "USA, USA, USA," and "Trump, Trump, Trump."

You see the President kiss the bride and wave hello to the crowd that is cheering him on. At various points during the evening, various people from the wedding party wore "MAGA" hats and even posed with Trump.

We're told the bride and groom -- TJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie -- are huge Trump fans. His Facebook is laced with Trump support, including a pic of him with the President.

The couple got engaged in 2017 at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Nicole Marie actually sent Trump multiple invites to the wedding, including a booklet that showcased encounters that she had with him, including rallies and Trump parties.