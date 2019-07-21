Model Cat Kennedy Spotted in Cheeky Bathing Suit
Model Cat Kennedy Spotted in Cheeky Bathing Suit!!!
7/21/2019 12:01 AM PT
Model Cat Kennedy's new bathing suit definitely hits the spot ... to purrrfection.
Cat was spotted -- haha, spotted -- showing off her beach bod in a leopard print bathing suit for a little fun in the sun next to the world famous Santa Monica Pier. Lots of moods to appreciate for sure ... from pensive and playful to mysterious and chill.
Check out the pics ... Cat showed off her best assets before taking a dip in the Pacific blue. She definitely knows how to keep cool this summer ... but if enjoying Cat's view has you sizzling, she's also got a milk chocolate shaded bikini to quench your thirst.
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.