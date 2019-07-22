Weinstein Accuser Paz de la Huerta Meets with D.A.

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Harvey Weinstein has an accuser who is coming after him a second time ... Paz de la Huerta, who spent part of the day Monday with NYC prosecutors.

We got Paz at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, flanked by her attorney, Mark Heller. As they were leaving, Paz and Mark told us the meeting was about Weinstein, but they wouldn't get more specific.

You'll recall ... Paz is one of several women who've claimed Weinstein sexually assaulted them, and she even sued the disgraced movie producer over two alleged incidents, but the Manhattan D.A. declined to criminally prosecute Weinstein.

They say the D.A. wants to meet them again on Thursday ... unclear why.