Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dead At 28 After In-Ring Injuries

7/23/2019 9:07 AM PT
Maxim Dadashev -- the boxer who went into a coma after suffering injuries during a fight Friday night -- has died, both his trainer and coach announced Tuesday.

He was 28 years old.

Dadashev, a Russian junior welterweight contender, was fighting Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias in the co-main event of Top Rank's boxing card on ESPN last week, when things took a horrible turn in the later rounds.

Dadashev was taking a lot of punches to the face and head ... and it got so ugly, his trainer, Buddy McGirt, had to beg the boxer to throw in the towel.

Ultimately, McGirt was able to get the fight stopped -- but the damage had been done ... Dadashev collapsed after the bout and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Maryland after taking more than 300 punches in the bout.

Dadashev was diagnosed with a brain bleed and underwent a 2 hour procedure Friday evening in the hopes of saving his life. He was later placed in a medically induced coma.

But, McGirt announced Tuesday Dadashev had passed away from his injuries.

Dadashev was 13-1 in his boxing career and was considered one of the sport's bright young stars before Friday's fight.

RIP

