Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dead At 28 After In-Ring Injuries

Maxim Dadashev -- the boxer who went into a coma after suffering injuries during a fight Friday night -- has died, both his trainer and coach announced Tuesday.

He was 28 years old.

Dadashev, a Russian junior welterweight contender, was fighting Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias in the co-main event of Top Rank's boxing card on ESPN last week, when things took a horrible turn in the later rounds.

Dadashev was taking a lot of punches to the face and head ... and it got so ugly, his trainer, Buddy McGirt, had to beg the boxer to throw in the towel.

This is a mark of a great trainer, one that knows his warrior at war a trainer has to love his fighter enough to make a crucial call sometimes saving him from his very self.

Ultimately, McGirt was able to get the fight stopped -- but the damage had been done ... Dadashev collapsed after the bout and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Maryland after taking more than 300 punches in the bout.

Dadashev was diagnosed with a brain bleed and underwent a 2 hour procedure Friday evening in the hopes of saving his life. He was later placed in a medically induced coma.

But, McGirt announced Tuesday Dadashev had passed away from his injuries.

Dadashev was 13-1 in his boxing career and was considered one of the sport's bright young stars before Friday's fight.