Tyler Skaggs' Wife Gives Emotional Eulogy at Funeral, 'My Forever Soulmate'

Tyler Skaggs' wife, Carli, gave a heartfelt tribute to the late MLB pitcher on Monday ... delivering an emotional speech at his private funeral.

"I made a last-minute decision to speak. I didn't think I'd be able to. But, Tyler has given me some strength today," Carli said in front of Skaggs' family, friends and L.A. Angels teammates.

"Tyler, my most handsome husband and love of my life. You showed me what real love is. And, as badly as I'm hurting, I consider myself blessed to have been loved by you."

The service in Skaggs' native Santa Monica featured 14 different speakers -- including Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney and Skaggs' former teammate Garrett Richards -- as well as several family members.

"When I look back at our life together, I have no regrets," Carli added. "We said 'I love you' every hour. We never missed an opportunity to say how fortunate we are to have found our true love."

"6 years later, we never got tired of being together, and looked forward to those sacred off days. I'm grateful we never took our love for granted. Always showing the utmost respect for each other."

Carli reminisced about the first time they met ... as well as their "breakfast traditions, dinner at Benihana, daily jacuzzi, and late night runs to In-N-Out."

"You are my forever soulmate, lover, confidante and best friend. You are my rock and I know you are by my side helping me to move forward one step at a time."

Skaggs died in his team hotel room in the Dallas area on July 1 during a road trip to Texas to play the Rangers. A cause of death has not been released.

He was 27 years old.