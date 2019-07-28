Lil Yachty Says Trump's Pandering to Black People with A$AP Rocky
Lil Yachty Trump's Trying to Score 'Black Points' ... With A$AP Rocky
7/28/2019 12:40 AM PT
President Trump does not care about black people and he's just using A$AP Rocky to score points in the African-American community ... so says Lil Yachty.
Yachty was at LAX Friday and had harsh words for the Prez, saying if Trump were really serious he'd get on Air Force One, travel to Sweden and take care of business. He has disdain for Trump using the Internet to make it appear like he really cares.
As we reported, Trump's efforts so far have produced no results. The Swedish Prime Minister essentially told him to mind his own business, and that the Swedish justice system is independent from the PM.
Yachty echos what Congressman Andre Carson told us ... Trump's trying to score black votes in 2020 ... period, end of story.
