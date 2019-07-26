Pete Buttigieg Says Trump's Support for A$AP Rocky is good, BUT ...

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Pete Buttigieg is happy Donald Trump is trying to free A$AP Rocky from a Swedish jail, but he couldn't be clearer -- that doesn't cancel out the damage the Prez has done to the African-American community.

Mayor Pete stopped by TMZ for an appearance on Friday's "TMZ Live" ... and he bore in on Trump, saying he's done enormous damage to African-Americans, but you still take what you get when you get it.

We asked Buttigieg about all sorts of stuff ... what his "Veep" would look like, whether we can be sanctimonious about Russian interference in the 2016 election when we invaded countries and installed brutal dictators around the world, whether celebs help or hurt candidates and ... his most cherished object.