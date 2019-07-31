LFL Coach Gets In Violent Chair-Throwing Argument With Female QB

Play video content Breaking News Legends Football League

A coach of an all-female football team got into a HEATED argument with his quarterback ... and got so pissed during the altercation, he threw a chair across the locker room!!!

It all went down on July 20 ... when Chicago head coach Sidney Lewis flipped out after the Bliss suffered an 8-6 loss to the Nashville Knights.

Lewis was ticked off over the team's play -- the Bliss had 4 fumbles, 2 INTs and 3 penalties in the loss -- and he was LAYING INTO his team for the poor performance.

Turns out, quarterback Chaz Duson took some exception to the comments ... and the two got into it.

At one point, Lewis was so pissed over the altercation -- he grabbed a chair and HURLED it into a wall!!!

Then, Lewis got face-to-face with the QB ... and had to ultimately be restrained by other players before the camera cut out.

It's been a brutal year for the Bliss -- they lost all four of their games this season and won't be making the playoffs.