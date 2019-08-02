Andy Ruiz to Start Training Camp for Joshua In Two Weeks, I'm Gonna Diet!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Andy Ruiz tells TMZ Sports ... he'll begin his training camp for the Anthony Joshua rematch in just 2 WEEK -- which means he's clearly planning on fighting AJ in December.

The reason this is interesting is because the two sides are still trying to hammer out some important details for the rematch ... most importantly, LOCATION.

Joshua wants the fight in the UK Ruiz says there's no way in hell he's letting that happen.

While they sort that out, Ruiz says he's going to focus on getting his body right -- which means he'll be staking it easy when it comes to his Snickers obsession.

Don't get it twisted, Ruiz is NOT looking to get shredded for the fight -- in fact, he told Joe Rogan he wants to be on the heavy side so he can carry Joshua's weight in the ring.

But before the diet starts, Andy tells us he's still living that good life ... crushing steak and sushi at Tao restaurant in Los Angeles -- and if you see that big smile on his face, he's lovin' it!

As for training camp, Ruiz told Rogan he doesn't plan on changing too much from the way he trained for the first Joshua fight ... lots of sprinting and cardio work ... he'll just up the intensity the second time around.