Andy Ruiz Says Manny Pacquiao Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In Rematch

The champ is here ... and Andy Ruiz is picking Manny Pacquiao to BEAT Floyd Mayweather if they can work out a deal for a rematch.

After 40-year-old Manny's impressive victory over Keith Thurman this weekend, there's more talk than ever about a Pacquiao vs. Mayweather II.

And, since Andy was AT the Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight, we asked the heavyweight champ for his professional opinion ... who wins?!

"I think Manny because hes been more active," Ruiz told us on his way out of Trejo's Tacos in Los Angeles.

Andy cautions people not to count out Floyd because "Mayweather is Mayweather. He's always good. He stays in shape, takes care of himself ... but it would be an awesome fight."

But, when push comes to shove, Andy says he'd put his money on Manny.

Of course, the first time Floyd fought Manny back in 2015, Floyd won by unanimous decision ... though it was later revealed Pacquiao had a shoulder injury going into the fight.

Even though Floyd hasn't taken a real pro fight in years, it's obvious why he would be open to a rematch -- Floyd reportedly made around $300 mil for the first fight, Manny is said to have raked in around $100 mil.

As for Andy, he's working on a rematch with Anthony Joshua ... the undefeated fighter he BEAT earlier this year to win the title.