Gervonta Davis Calls Out Lomachenko ... 'It's Time'

Gervonta Davis says he's ready, willing and able to get in the ring with Vasyl Lomachenko -- and even gave message to the boxing superstar, "I think it's time."

Tank is coming off a ferocious 2nd round victory over Ricardo Nunez -- improving his record to an impressive 22-0.

Davis has generated a LOT of hype over the years, but fans are still waiting for him to get in the ring with a true top-flight opponent ... which brings us to Loma.

31-year-old Lomachenko -- the unified lightweight champ -- is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He's 13-1 and hasn't lost since 2014.

Just like Davis, Lomachenko fights around 130 pounds ... so, fans would LOVE to see the two stars face off.

So, when we spoke with Davis about it ... Gervonta told us he's all the way down to scrap.

"Of course [I'm interested in the Loma fight]. Just as a boxing fan, ya know, top guys fighting each other. Definitely looking for that. Maybe the beginning of 2020."

Davis is only 24 -- but he tells TMZ Sports he's "old enough to take on the challenge."

"I think I have enough skills. I’m maturing as a fighter, as a person. I think it’s time."

And, his message to Vasyl ...

"Just keep winning and someday we will get in there. We will get in there for sure."