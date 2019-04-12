Vasyl Lomachenko Calls Out Gervonta Davis, 'Let's Do This!'

Vasyl Lomachenko Calls Out Tank Davis ... 'Let's Do This!!!'

Here's a video that could finally set up a boxing superfight EVERYONE wants -- with Vasyl Lomachenko calling out Gervonta "Tank" Davis right on camera.

"Let's do this! Let's do this," Loma said to TMZ Sports ... knowing full well there's a TON of interest in seeing Floyd Mayweather's prodigy step in the ring with "High Tech."

Lomachenko is 13-1 -- and has earned the nickname "No Mas Chenko" because he's made guys straight up quit in the ring.

Davis is 21-0 and he's the reigning WBA super featherweight champ.

There's one issue according to Loma -- boxing politics -- because Vasyl's promoter is Bob Arum and Tank is with Al Haymon ... two guys who don't exactly get along.

There is one thing both sides can agree on ... THEY ALL LIKE MONEY -- and if there's enough of it, we can finally get the fight we want.

Vasyl wants it -- and he's challenging Tank to talk to his people to get them on board.

In the meantime, Loma is fighting Anthony Crolla on Friday night -- but he's a MASSIVE favorite and should slice through Crolla with ease.

Davis just fought -- and destroyed Hugo Ruiz -- ending the fight in the 1st-round.

LET'S DO THIS!!!!!