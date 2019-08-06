Metta World Peace Says He Belongs In Hall Of Fame

Play video content Van Lathan's The Red Pill

Metta World Peace says people don't want to see him in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame ... despite the fact that he, and other NBA greats agree that he TOTALLY deserves it.

MWP sat down with Van Lathan on 'The Red Pill Podcast' when Lathan asked if the former Defensive Player Of The Year felt he deserves to be in the Hall.

"Off my defense, definitely."

Metta, who made the NBA all-defensive team 4 times and was an All-American in college, said it's not just him who believe he's one of the best ever ... some of the best ever believe it too.

"When you get Reggie Miller saying, 'He's the best defender ever.' You get Kobe saying, 'He's the best defender ever on the wing.' Michael Jordan [praised me] early on in my career, it's documented."

Despite all that love, Metta says people don't want him enshrined ... and he knows why.

"A lot of people don't wanna see me in that Hall of Fame. I never really was afraid to speak my mind. I never submitted to being that corporate person. I never gave a f*ck. So, It's gonna be hard to get in."

Peace last played in the NBA in 2017 -- so he's eligible for enshrinement in 2020 ... which will be here before you know it.