Metta World Peace Says LaVar Ball Should Be An NBA Coach

Metta World Peace LaVar Ball Should Be NBA Head Coach ... Seriously

Metta World Peace has the perfect post-Big Baller Brand career move for LaVar Ball ... saying that LaVar should turn his focus to the NBA ... AS A HEAD COACH.

Metta is serious, he told our guy LaVar has everything he needs to be an NBA head coach, so much so that Metta would've been down to go to battle for him.

"He should go through the NBA's head coaching program, I would play for him."

Metta told our guy he thinks it's obvious LaVar wants to coach -- remember he's coached his sons in the summer for years -- and thinks it could really happen if Ball can handle one thing.

"As long as he can take criticism from his players, I think he should go through the program and be a coach."

We talked to LaVar recently, and he says he's not looking for a new gig, saying the Big Baller Brand is still alive, despite Lonzo covering his tattoo, and his manager tossing out his merch.

Still though, if the NBA came calling you'd have to imagine LaVar would answer ... LOUDLY ... like he does everything else.