Charles Barkley Rips LaVar Ball for Piggybacking Off His Kids

Charles Barkley has never been shy sharing his opinions -- especially about LaVar Ball -- and he's blasting the Big Baller dad once again ... claiming he is stealing Lonzo's spotlight.

We got Chuck outside CBS Studios in NYC Friday night ... and he was riding high following his alma mater Auburn's win over North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

He was signing autographs (but ONLY one each) and reveling in the victory -- including winning a bet with Stephen Colbert -- when we asked about the Ball family issues with Big Baller Brand.

Barkley tells us ... "[Lonzo's] dad is really unfortunate ... this whole thing has been about him from the beginning. You shouldn't try to piggyback on your kids, man. That ain't cool at all."

Charles adds it's Lonzo's time and LaVar needs to let him shine ... and go out and sign with a much better shoe company.

As we reported ... Lonzo's ditched the BBB, or at least his tattoo promoting it, but his dad claims the brand is still alive -- it just got bit by a snake.