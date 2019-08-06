Wendy Williams' Happy to Unload Home She Shared with Kevin Hunter

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

For Wendy Williams, what used to be a home built on love is now just a cold, hard asset ... and it's gotta go.

Sources close to the daytime talk show host tell TMZ ... the New Jersey mansion Wendy and Kevin Hunter have on the market right now for $1.895 mil doesn't have her feeling any type of way other than ... show me the money. (*insert "Jerry Maguire" scream*).

It was put to us this way ... Wendy views the home as nothing more than "a vessel to be liquidated" in the pending divorce. We're told, while she thought she'd be upset at the loss, she's actually happy to be getting rid of it ... for a couple reasons.

For one, our sources say Wendy feels like the house served its purpose in her life -- namely, a place to raise her and Kevin's son, Kevin Jr., in a suburban home.

Now that Junior's 18 years old, though -- and the fact she's finally called it quits with her husband of more than two decades -- we're told Wendy's ecstatic to be living the single life in NYC. She now lives just 10 minutes away from her studio ... so no more bridge and tunnel commuting which used to take upwards of an hour.

As one source told us, Wendy is "living her best 25/55 life" -- a 55-year-old living like 25. She's got no minor kids to raise, and no more Kevin Sr., either. The house might've been a part of her life for a long time, but at the moment ... she's only seeing it in her rear view mirror.