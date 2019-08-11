Sarah Curr Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy Pink Bikini

Model Sarah Curr Currves For Days!!!

8/11/2019 12:20 AM PT
Exclusive
Sarah Curr is turning up the HEAT as we get into the dog days of August ... looking absolutely stunning on a steamy day at the beach.

The perfectly flawless model hit the hot sands near Santa Monica Pier, rocking the hell out of a sexy pink bikini under the burning sun.

Sarah -- whose amazing figure has graced the pages of HUF Magazine -- is giving us all the vacay vibes ... glistening in the sand, and splashing around in the ocean to wash off those sandy cheeks.

Check out the pics ... and get a load of this brunette bikini babe and all her wondrous curves.

