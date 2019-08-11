Taylor Swift Throws Wild VMA Nomination Party

Play video content

Taylor Swift let her hair down, and then ferociously moved it sideways, in what looks like a celebration that was fueled with a little drinky, drinky.

Taylor threw a party to celebrate not one, not 2 but 10 VMA noms, which include video of the year and song of the year for her singles, "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down."

Calming down was on no one's mind Saturday night, when Taylor busted moves with some pretty impressive backup, including Laverne Cox, Chester Lockhart, the HAIM sisters and Justin Mikita.

BTW ... she'll perform at the VMA's on the 26 ... and it'll be the first time in 4 years.