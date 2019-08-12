Candytopia Sued By Man Claiming Marshmallow Pit is Dangerous

Exclusive

Candytopia's marshmallow pit is shallower than the social media posts -- for which it's popular -- according to a visitor who says he learned the hard way ... DON'T JUMP IN!!!

The interactive candy museum is being sued by a guy who claims he jumped into the marshmallow pit exhibit -- which he says looks deceivingly like a deep swimming pool -- and SHATTERED HIS FOOT.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ ... the man claims he went to Candytopia in San Francisco earlier this year with his fiance, and museum employees actively encouraged him to hop into the marshmallow pit.

Problem is ... the guy says the pit has the look and feel of a swimming pool, complete with a familiar style in-ground swimming pool ladder, but no one told him there wasn't a deep end. The only warning he says he got was to hold on to his cell phone -- which he claims made it sound like the pit was at least waist-deep.

In the docs, the dude says as a result of his injuries he had to wear a walking boot ... and he claims his broken foot ruined his wedding and his doctor told him he'll likely suffer foot pain for the rest of his life!!!