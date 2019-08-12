Shaggy Says Blueface Better Beware Banging All Those Women
Shaggy to Blueface Bang 'Em If Ya Want ... But Wrap It, Bruh!!!
8/12/2019 12:10 AM PT
Shaggy thinks Blueface should keep slaying as many Thotianas as he can ... provided he does one, super important thing.
We got Shaggy Friday leaving SiriusXM's headquarters in NYC and asked about Blueface's Ric Flair/Wilt Chamberlain-esque big boast. ICYMI ... Blueface told legendary radio DJ Big Boy earlier this week that in the first 6 months of 2019 ... he'd already banged more than 1,000 chicks.
Ya gotta see Shaggy's reaction. True or not ... Shaggy's happy for Blueface but he offers the rapper some sage advice when it comes to laying down the pipe. Shaggy's not worried if Blueface slips one past the goalie.
In case you're wondering ... Ric Flair claims he's banged 10,000 women -- give or take a few -- and Wilt Chamberlin, of course, famously bragged his tally is 20,000 strong. But, not everyone's buying that.
