Shaggy Says Blueface Better Beware Banging All Those Women

Shaggy thinks Blueface should keep slaying as many Thotianas as he can ... provided he does one, super important thing.

We got Shaggy Friday leaving SiriusXM's headquarters in NYC and asked about Blueface's Ric Flair/Wilt Chamberlain-esque big boast. ICYMI ... Blueface told legendary radio DJ Big Boy earlier this week that in the first 6 months of 2019 ... he'd already banged more than 1,000 chicks.

Ya gotta see Shaggy's reaction. True or not ... Shaggy's happy for Blueface but he offers the rapper some sage advice when it comes to laying down the pipe. Shaggy's not worried if Blueface slips one past the goalie.