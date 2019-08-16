Al Harrington Says Traffic Stop Was 'Driving While Black'
Al Harrington Cops Stopped Me Cause I'm Black ... LAPD Will Investigate
8/16/2019 6:53 AM PT
Al Harrington was stopped by cops outside his Viola Brands office in Hollywood, and he claims race is the reason.
TMZ Sports got the whole thing on video ... you can see the former NBA star talking to cops, getting a ticket and returning to his (crazy) vehicle.
Of course we wanted to know what the fuss was all about, and asked Al what he did to make the cops stop him.
"Driving while Black."
Get this, the whole thing happened steps away from Harrington's business headquarters. The interaction with the police seemed civil.
We spoke with a rep for the LAPD ... and they told us they take any comment like this seriously and will look into the traffic stop.
12 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.