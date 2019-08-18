Kevin Knox Says James Dolan's a Great Person, I Play Fortnite With His Sons
Kevin Knox James Dolan's a Great Person I Play Fortnite W/ His Sons!!!
8/18/2019 12:35 AM PT
NY Knicks rising star Kevin Knox says his boss isn't the jerk people make him out to be ... telling TMZ Sports despite what some may think, James Dolan is a GREAT person!!!
You've heard the stories ... the billionaire has a reputation of not getting along with fans, Knicks legends or media reporters.
But, Knox -- the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft -- says that's not the Dolan he knows ... heaping praise on the guy for being a cool dude.
"He's good, man. I like him," Knox told us at LAX. "He talks to us a lot of times before the games."
"He's a great person. I play Fortnite with his sons all the time. He's a good dude."
No word on if Knox wins ... but if he plays on the sticks like he does on the court, those kids are gettin' smoked.
We also talked to Knox about RJ Barrett ... and it's definitely gonna get Knickerbocker fans excited.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.