Knicks CEO James Dolan Is Way Less Hype Than Steve Baller

Hours after Steve Ballmer LOST HIS MIND about the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday, we spotted Knicks CEO James Dolan in Bev Hills ... and the difference is energy was HUUUUUGE.

Check out the video -- while Ballmer was ranting and raving and screaming about his excitement for the Clippers, Dolan ... well, let's just say he wasn't as outwardly enthusiastic about his team.

Of course, Ballmer has a LOT MORE to be excited about ... he landed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and resigned Patrick Beverley. The Clips are gonna be gooooood.

The Knicks whiffed on some huge free agents including Kevin Durant ... and people are way less stoked about NY's chances to to make a playoff run.

... which might explain why Dolan was more interested in zooming off in his Porsche on Wedesday than talking about his team.

It's been a tough year for the relationship between Dolan and Knicks fans ... remember, back in March he banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for life after the fan told James to sell the team.

He's also clashed with Charles Oakley in the past.