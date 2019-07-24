Steve Ballmer Loses His Damn Mind at Kawhi, Paul George Event

Play video content

Steve Ballmer is a MANIAC ... and we love it!!!

The L.A. Clippers chairman -- who's worth $52 BILLION -- just went absolutely BERSERK while introducing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as the newest members of his team.

He screamed, his voice cracked ... he got the whole media group to stand up and cheer for the Clip Squad -- it was hype!!!

Ballmer says Kawhi and Paul are the two missing pieces the Clippers need to get the Larry O'Brien Trophy ... which he now calls the "Larry O.B.!"

Steve said it's championship or bust ... and gave an old Bronx Cheer when discussing the possibility of a 2nd place finish during the 2019-20 season.

HE EVEN GOT KAWHI TO SMILE!!!!!!

As for Kawhi and Paul, they couldn't have been more respectful to their previous teams and thanked their old cities and teammates ... before talking about how excited they are to play in L.A.

BUT BALLMER STOLE THE SHOW!!!