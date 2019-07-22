Kawhi Leonard Rocks Unreleased 'Animal Print' New Balance Shoes

Exclusive Details

Kawhi Leonard DOES have a wild side -- just check out the shoes!

The Los Angeles Clippers superstar was spotted out in Irvine, California on Saturday with an attention-grabbing pair of shoes on his size 14 feet.

We did some digging ... here's what we know -- the shoes are the unreleased New Balance 997 "Animal Print" with the Kawhi Leonard logo right on the tongue.

Of course, Kawhi signed on with New Balance in late 2018 after leaving Nike. As we previously reported, Kawhi is suing the Swoosh claiming they jacked his famous KL logo without permission.

Nike fired back in a countersuit of their own denying the allegations ... though they acknowledged the final logo was inspired by a sketch Kawhi created himself back when he was in college.

By the way, after this photo was taken ... Kawhi surfaced in Las Vegas where he got the VIP treatment at the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight.

We're guessing Kawhi -- who just signed a 3-year, $103 million contract with the Clippers -- hopped on a private jet to get to Sin City.