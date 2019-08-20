Darryl Strawberry Fired Up For Pete Alonso, Glad He Broke My HR Record!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Mets legend Darryl Strawberry ain't bitter that Pete Alonso is crushing his rookie home run record ... in fact, the dude is fired up for NY's newest superstar!!!

"That's pretty cool, man," Strawberry tells TMZ Sports ... "I'm really happy for him."

Darryl hit 26 bombs as a rookie for the Mets in 1983 ... and no first-year Met had come close to catching that mark since -- until Alonso this season.

But, Pete hasn't just caught that number ... he's destroyed it -- the rookie has 40 home runs this season, only 12 away from the most in MLB history for a rook.

Strawberry tells us he thinks it's awesome, saying out in NYC, "That's pretty cool, man, that after 36 years someone breaks your record. So, I'm really happy for him."

Straw says it ain't just Alonso he's rooting for this year ... he tells us he's still a huge fan of both the Yankees and the Mets' entire squads.