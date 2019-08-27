Abby Lee Miller Rips Lara Spencer For Clowning Prince George Over Ballet

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Lara Spencer better not show her face at any ballet any time soon ... so says Abby Lee Miller, who thinks the GMA anchor's rip on Prince George's dance lessons should make her persona non grata.

The "Dance Moms" star tells TMZ ... Spencer's on-air ridicule last week of the 6-year-old Prince for liking ballet ... is straight-up sexist. As a result, Abby says Spencer might wanna steer clear of "The Nutcracker" this holiday season.

Abby is joining the chorus of boos that have been raining down on Lara ever since she poked fun at Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest. However, Abby says Spencer can make amends IF she cuts a fat check to help boys and underprivileged children get dance lessons.

The way Abby sees it, Lara's mockery is a slap in the face to Prince George and kids around the globe who love to dance. She adds ... it's comments like this that bully young boys and make it hard for them to enter a dance studio in the first place.

As you know, Spencer's on-air apology didn't sit well with many fans, and clearly, you can count Abby in that group.