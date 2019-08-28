A's Star Liam Hendriks Rips G.S. Warriors For "Treating Us Like S**t'

Breaking News Getty

"They treated us like s**t over here so we don’t care for them much."

That's Oakland A's star closer Liam Hendriks talking about Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors ... and yeah, dude clearly HATED being neighbors with the former NBA champs!!!

Hendriks -- who's been an absolute beast for the A's on the mound this year -- just did an interview with The Athletic, and when it came to the Warriors, dude didn't hold anything back.

"When the Warriors sucked and the A’s were good, the A’s would give them tickets," Hendricks said.

"When the Warriors became good they decided to cut all ties and become a**holes. So, no love lost for them leaving."

In fact, Hendriks says even the Warriors' parking lot attendants treated him like dirt after the Warriors got good, saying, "I got told I’m not as important as a player for the A’s as a fan for the Warriors is."

"He wouldn’t let us out of the F Lot. We’re trying to get out and he wouldn’t let us out."

Good news for Hendriks ... the Warriors are no longer the A's' neighbors -- they're moving into a swanky new place in San Francisco next season.

And, if ya think Hendriks will miss them even a tiny bit ... you'd be dead wrong!!!