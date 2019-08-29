Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Squeezes Into Tiny Smart Car In NYC

Play video content Exclusive @adamglyn

He's 7'1" ... but somehow Shaquille O'Neal managed to squeeze himself behind the wheel of an insanely tiny Smart car in NYC ... and it looks like a scene straight outta "The Simpsons."

The NBA legend was leaving a Steady App event in Manhattan on Tuesday and appeared to be in a rush to get to his whip.

The camera guy was clearly on the lookout for the usual massive SUV or some other giant car that could comfortably fit the Big Man.

Instead, Shaq opened up the door to what appears to be a Smart EQ Fortwo Prime Coup -- stuffed his body into driver's seat ... and somehow managed to get both of his massive feet in driving position.

It's not the first time Shaq has crammed himself into a micro-car ... he was spotted in an itty-bitty mobile back in 2008 ... but he was a lot thinner back then and the car had no top!!!

No word on where Shaq was headed ... but we hope he got there fast!!!

NBA players have had similar problems in the past ... like when 7'6" Yao Ming struggled to fit in the front seat of an SUV back in 2014. Hey, it's hard being tall!!!