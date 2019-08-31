Dwight Howard Knows Lakers Gig is 'Last Chance,' Says Matt Barnes
Dwight Howard Knows Lakers Gig is 'Last Chance' ... Says Matt Barnes
8/31/2019 12:25 AM PT
L.A. is Dwight Howard's final shot at returning to NBA dominance and he knows it ... so says Matt Barnes, who tells TMZ Sports it's "time to put the bullsh*t to the side" and get back to business.
Of course, it's been over 6 years since Howard's disastrous first stint with the Lakers ... and the guy's career has never been the same.
So, when we spoke with Barnes -- who played with Howard on the Magic in 2009 and 2010 -- about the reunion in L.A. ... he says it could be a new spark in Dwight's career.
"I think he realizes it's his last chance and really need to put all the bullsh*t to the side and just go out there and play basketball," Barnes says.
For his part, Howard says that's exactly what he's trying to do -- even attempting to shut down a beef with Shaquille O'Neal because he wants to focus on basketball.
Of course, Dwight has been considered a disruption in the locker room for most of his career. We asked Barnes if that was a fair rap.
"I think in the past, some could say that ... none of the bullsh*t is gonna fly anymore."
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.