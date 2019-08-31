YBN Cordae Explains How He Helps GF Naomi Osaka Prep for U.S. Open

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

YBN Cordae says there isn't much he can do to help his girlfriend, Naomi Osaka, prepare for a big tennis tournament ... other than be a supportive BF, that is.

We got the Maryland-based rapper leaving a Puma Store Friday night in NYC, where he's in town for the U.S. Open -- in which Naomi is competing and defending her championship. She's got a huge match Saturday night against up-and-comer Coco Gauff. Should be good.

Seeing how Naomi's got a lot on the table ... we asked Cordae if he does anything in particular to help her get ready for these high-stakes moments. Turns out, he says he mostly gets out of the way and let's her do her thing ... 'cause she knows what she's doing.

One thing he is in charge of though ... getting her to bed on time. Yep, that's good boyfriendin' 101, especially if your girl is an international superstar athlete.

SplashNews.com

Our camera guy also asks if he was able to glean any knowledge off off Kobe Bryant and Colin Kaepernick this week, as they were both sitting near YBN in the stands on Thursday.