Fetty Wap Arrested in Las Vegas After Fight with Valet

Fetty Wap's in big trouble for busting out a can of whoop ass on a Las Vegas valet ... at least according to staffers at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the rapper was arrested Sunday at the Mirage after he and one of the valets got into a dispute. Things got physical and Fetty allegedly uncorked at least 3 punches on the valet.

We're told another Mirage staffer made a citizen's arrest ... holding Fetty until Las Vegas Metro PD showed up to take him into custody. Our sources say the Jersey rapper was booked for 3 counts of misdemeanor battery -- one for each punch he's accused of landing.

FW was only in custody for a few hours before he was released -- but he'll have a date with the judge before too long.