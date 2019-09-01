Jimi Manuwa Tells Daniel Cormier, Don't Retire, Fight Jon Jones!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Daniel Cormier should NOT hang up the gloves just yet ... not before seeking vengeance in a trilogy fight against Jon Jones ... so says former UFC star Jimi Manuwa.

Earlier this week TMZ Sports talked to Jimi -- a former UFC light heavyweight bad ass who beat dudes like Ovince St. Preux, Corey Anderson, and Jan Blachowicz -- about DC's future in MMA.

Manuwa says DC isn't done and deserves another big time fight ... and the perfect opponent is Jon.

"I don't know if he should f**kin' go out on a loss like that, ya know? I feel he should maybe do 1 more with Jones."

Remember, Cormier just took a devastating L to Stipe Miocic ... and he admitted he's mulling retirement.

It's not only Daniel ... Khabib Nurmagomedov recently told us that he and DC's coaches and teammates also want him to retire.

But, Manuwa disagrees ... and says the 3rd time could be the charm when it comes to Jones.