R. Kelly Out of Solitary Confinement, Moved to General Population

Exclusive Details Getty

R. Kelly is finally out of solitary confinement and will join general population, even though prosecutors called BS on his isolation woes.

The singer's attorney, Steven Greenberg, tells TMZ R. Kelly was moved Tuesday ... and was only kept in solitary by prison officials as a form of punishment. Greenberg says Kelly never did anything wrong during his time behind bars to warrant being held in solitary.

Greenberg tells us that although R. Kelly will be in gen pop -- which is normally considered more dangerous, especially for high-profile inmates -- there are going to be security measures in place that should keep his client safe ... but wouldn't get into specifics.

We're told R. Kelly will now be allowed 10 non-attorney visits instead of the previously allowed one. He'll also have a longer leash on phone calls and emails, should he use it.

Perhaps most important -- for R. Kelly it seems -- is the fresh air he'll be able to experience now with other prisoners during rec time. He'll get to hit the yard if he wants.

Play video content 6/6/19 FOX 32 Chicago

Now, prosecutors confirmed R. Kelly was being moved to gen pop in a court filing of their own -- but they attempted to correct the record on him claiming psychological torture.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, state prosecutors claim that R. Kelly's desire to move to gen pop is recent and seemingly coming out of nowhere, as they say he asked to be removed and put in a secluded wing of the prison called the SHU ... with no cellmates at first.

Eventually, he was paired with a cellmate, who then got swapped for the guys he's currently bunking with, and who's actually going to be his cellmate in gen pop. Prosecutors claim R. Kelly has NOT been in true solitary for the last 3 weeks.