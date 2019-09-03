Tyler Skaggs Still A Hero Despite Autopsy Findings ... Says Dallas Braden

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Tyler Skaggs' reputation will ALWAYS be as a hero who dominated on the diamond ... so says ex-MLB stud Dallas Braden, who tells TMZ Sports Skaggs' autopsy results don't change anything.

"People are going to pass their judgments," Braden says ... "They're going to say what they're going to say -- we remember Tyler for what he's done on the field."

A medical examiner in Texas last week found Skaggs tragically died after choking on his own vomit due to a lethal mix of pain killers and alcohol in his system.

But, when we got Braden out in NYC just hours after the news broke ... he told us Skaggs will always be remembered for his pitching -- not by the way he died.

"What you do on the field, how you compete on the field, is what a lot fans are going to remember you by," Dallas says. "Off the field, you're a completely different human being."

Skaggs played 7 years in the MLB before his death in July ... starting 96 career games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels.

The 27-year-old won 28 career games and posted an ERA of 4.41.

Skaggs' family announced last Friday they are working tirelessly to find out who might have given the former pitcher the drugs, saying, "We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels."