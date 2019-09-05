Kevin Spacey Performs 'La Bamba' with Spanish Street Band

Play video content @tunaderechosevilla

Kevin Spacey's getting more comfortable returning to the spotlight, at least when he's overseas ... and out and about in the wee hours of the morning.

The actor joined a street band in Seville, Spain to sing AND play acoustic guitar on a couple oldies but goodies ... and everyone appeared to be having a fantastic time.

Spacey and the band, reportedly known as Tuna de Derecho de Sevilla, first performed Ritchie Valens' 1958 hit "La Bamba" before turning it into a medley with The Beatles' version of "Twist and Shout."

Members of the band told Spanish media the former "House of Cards" star was at a nearby restaurant with some friends and they approached him last Saturday for a photo ... at around 2 AM. The time seems relevant when you see how everyone's carrying on in the video.

This is at least the second time Spacey's made a public appearance since his sexual assault criminal case in Massachusetts was dropped by prosecutors in July.

As we reported ... Kevin put on a solo pop-up poetry production in Rome last month, but it was much more staged than this street performance.