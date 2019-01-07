Kevin Spacey Pulled Over for Speeding ... On Way Home from Court

Kevin Spacey Pulled Over for Speeding On Way Home from Court Hearing

Kevin Spacey couldn't make it home from his alleged sexual assault hearing Monday without catching more heat from the law -- he got pulled over in Washington, D.C.

Spacey was behind the wheel after leaving Reagan National Airport when cops lit him up for speeding. In the video, you see officers talking to him -- the whole license and registration routine. BTW, the guy riding shotgun with him is his attorney.

The photog asks officers if they gave Spacey a ticket, but the police were mum. Instead, they chastise the guy for pulling over on the road to record the moment on camera.

Law enforcement sources tell us Spacey got off without a ticket. The officer let him go with a verbal warning.

Considering his bigger legal woes at the moment, we're guessing he was grateful to be let off easy. We're guessing Spacey had just landed at the airport after flying in from Massachusetts, where he appeared in court this morning.