Kevin Spacey Goes to Court to Enter Plea in Sexual Assault Case

Kevin Spacey Present, Your Honor ... In Court for Sexual Assault Case

Kevin Spacey's facing the judge in his sexual assault case -- despite trying to duck the court appearance -- and we're live streaming inside the Massachusetts courthouse.

The disgraced actor's arriving Monday morning and he's already said he'll plead not guilty to the sexual assault charge for a 2016 Nantucket bar encounter with a then 18-year-old. As we reported ... Spacey allegedly groped the man's genitals.

His legal team requested he be allowed to skip the hearing, arguing it would "amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with the case." The judge shot him down, though, and ordered Spacey to get his ass to court to enter his plea in person.

The proceeding's expected to begin around 8 AM PT.

As for the charge ... Spacey's lawyers tried sinking it last month with a strange train of logic, claiming that no sexual assault victim would allow themselves to be groped for 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, Spacey seemingly addressed all the allegations against him in a bizarre video in which he was in character as Frank Underwood from "House of Cards."