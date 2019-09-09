Bobby Brown Removed from JetBlue Flight, Cops Called and Plane Deboards

Exclusive TMZ.com

Bobby Brown was removed from a flight and the incident ended with everyone having to deboard while cops sorted out the mess ... causing Bobby to miss his flight.

Sources onboard the jet -- which was scheduled to leave LAX for Boston Monday morning -- tell us ... Brown was sitting in first class when he was involved in some sort of altercation before the plane took off.

We're told the incident led to the airline ordering everyone off the plane. Brown was held at the entrance door while everyone else got off, and cops were called to the gate to speak with him.

Our sources say, once he was off the plane, Brown could be heard yelling at the officers that he had to get to his brother's funeral. At one point, there were 4 cops surounding him ... but they were able to calm him down.

BTW, as far as we know ... Bobby's brother, Tommy, passed away in 2016. A Brown family source tells us it was actually one of Bobby's cousins who passed.

Eventually, everyone was allowed back on the plane -- except Bobby. It's unclear if he was arrested, but we've confirmed he did not get back on the plane ... which has since departed.

Flight records show the flight was delayed almost an hour.

We reached out to Bobby's camp ... so far, no word back.