Browns Fan Has Seizure On Live TV and Falls Off Van, Hospitalized

A Cleveland Browns fan was hospitalized Sunday after suffering a seizure and falling off of a van while tailgating in the stadium parking lot ... and it was captured during a live news broadcast.

40-year-old Andy Shepherd -- a die-hard Browns fan -- was standing on his van taking pictures of the pre-game celebration when he suddenly collapsed and fell off the van, slamming onto the concrete.

He is sitting up and responsive. Multiple EMS techs are speaking with him and treating an injury to the side of his head. Ambulance waiting. @cleveland19news https://t.co/ZC813c6Kq7 — Glenn Forbes (@GlennForbes1) September 8, 2019 @GlennForbes1

It just so happens a reporter from Cleveland 19 News was broadcasting live from the parking lot while covering the game ... and the footage went viral.

What people didn't know ... Shepherd's son says his father is epileptic and takes medication to prevent seizures. The family says fall was a result of an epileptic episode and they're upset some people are making a joke out of the situation.

Shepherd was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a broken shoulder, broken ribs and a fractured skull. His son also claims he's dealing with a blood clot and needs surgery.

The good news ... Andy's son son says his dad is on the mend but he's still in the hospital. He's started a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical costs.