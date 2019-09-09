Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Jungle Gym Sculptures For Sale

Michael Jackson's artsy jungle gym is going on the market ... so you can take home some of the most interesting pieces of art ever displayed at the famed Neverland Ranch.

A collection of bronze sculptures depicting different animals and a huge tree with a special engraving from the King of Pop is now for sale at $1.75 million ... Gary Zimet of Moments in Time tells TMZ.

Michael displayed the artwork at the expansive Neverland Ranch for 11 years, from 1994 to 2005, and it was super popular among kids. MJ hosted lots of terminally ill kids back then, and the tree was hollowed out so they could play inside.

A.J. Obara Jr.

A special plaque was added to the tree sculpture with words from Michael ... "Magical children don't worry how, don't delay - this moment's now."

Check out the gallery ... there's a zebra, gecko, tarantula, snails, salamander, python, mouse, warthog, ostrich, orangutan, hippo, giraffe, tortoise, crocodile, monkey and even a toucan!!!