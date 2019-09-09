Titans' Logan Ryan Calls Out Browns Fan Who Doused Him with Beer, Demands Action

Breaking News

Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan is PISSED at a Cleveland Browns fan who splashed him -- and his teammates -- with beer after a TD ... and now he's calling on the NFL to punish the guy.

It all went down in the 4th quarter of the Titans blowout victory over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland ... right after Tenn. star Malcolm Butler scored on a pick-6.

You can see Butler, Ryan and other Titans jump into the stands to celebrate with a Titans fan -- when a guy in a Browns jersey starts throwing his beer on all of the opposing players.

It looks like Ryan tried to swat the guy's beer away when he saw what was happening -- and early Monday morning, he tweeted about the situation -- tagging the NFL, the NFL Player's Association and the Browns in the hopes that something will be done.

"They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?"

Remember, just last season the New England Patriots banned a fan for LIFE for throwing a beer at Chiefs star Tyreek Hill after a long touchdown run.

In fact, the Pats say they worked with law enforcement to help get the fan prosecuted.